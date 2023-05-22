Fire breaks out in Midtown building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire completely engulfed a Midtown building early Monday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to the scene near 25th Avenue and Jones Street around 2:30 a.m..

Fire officials confirmed at least one person was taken the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The building was previously an apartment complex and was condemned in January 2022, after a city inspection found the conditions to be unlivable. About two dozen tenants were displaced at the time.

A previous fire in June of 2021 forced more than 40 residents out. And in May of 2022, after it was vacant, the building was heavily damaged by another fire.

