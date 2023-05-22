We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A warm and drier pattern in place this week

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful weekend and start to the work week we are looking ahead to more of this same... warm and mainly dry. While this is good news for outdoor plans, we really need the rain! So far this May Eppley Airport has only seen .14″ of rain... the driest May on record was in 1989 with .55″. With weekend rain chances now looking less likely, we are on track for a new record.

Driest May
Driest May(wowt)

Tuesday will be a sunny and warm day! We’ll reach for the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Plan on similar conditions for much of the week ahead.

Tuesday highs
Tuesday highs(wowt)

This week’s drier pattern is thanks to an are of low pressure that sets up over the Great Lakes Region. This pushes our rain chances to the W and keeps E Neb. mainly dry and W Iowa completely dry.

Dry pattern
Dry pattern(wowt)

Thursday may bring an isolated storm W of the Metro... Memorial Day Weekend is beginning to trend drier too.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

