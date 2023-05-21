We are Local
Women-owned businesses in Omaha welcomed at monthly market

Women-owned businesses are highlighted in a new monthly market
By Bella Caracta
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For most people, Sunday is a rest day, but Omaha’s female entrepreneurs were on the clock this weekend.

Nearly 100 women-owned businesses were on display Sunday afternoon in West Omaha off 153rd and Q Street.

Hosted by a women-collective group called “Her Company,” businesses across the metro got exposure and sales.

Visitors could find things from clothes, to candles, to baked goods. The founder says supporting female-owned businesses is her core mission.

”Thought when people come in and I always feel like I need to be able to help more people, this is why I wanted to open this up,” said Her Company owner Andrea Rae. “And we have this space so it’s wonderful. They seem to love it. And the community supports it. they come and shop, so it’s wonderful.”

This event will happen every month from now until October.

The founder of “Her Company” says she welcomes any local woman-owned business to join the market next time.

