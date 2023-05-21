Omaha’s new Downtown Library holds grand opening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s new Downtown Library is officially open.

About 100 people lined up for the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sunday. Mayor Jean Stothert and other city officials spoke to excited guests.

The new library is in a historic building off 14th and Jones Street.

Inside, people can find plenty of space to relax with a book.

6 News spoke with visitors who fondly remember the former Downtown Library, W. Dale Clark, but say they’re looking forward to this new chapter.

“We use the library during the summer for school and so a library opening doesn’t happen all the time, so we thought it was a historic occasion,” said visitor Amanda Schroeder. “And so I wanted to share it with my son with our love of books.”

The new Downtown Library is open most days from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with shortened hours Friday through Sunday.

