Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban expected to take effect Monday

LB574 bans gender-affirming care for minors and includes a 12-week abortion ban
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After the Nebraska Legislature passed LB574, abortions in the state will be limited to 12 weeks immediately after Gov. Pillen signs it.

Gov. Pillen announced Sunday that he plans to sign the bill Monday afternoon during a signing ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

LB574, which bans gender-affirming care for minors, includes an amendment that bans abortions at 12 weeks from the last period. The amendment has exceptions for medical emergencies, rape and incest. There are no exceptions for fetal anomalies.

The amendment includes an emergency clause, meaning it will take effect when the bill is signed by Gov. Pillen.

MORE: Nebraska’s newly passed abortion, trans minor care bill sparks political reactions

The bill passed with a vote of 33-15 on Friday, May 19. Senators have said there are legal challenges expected.

MORE: Nebraska State Patrol arrests six at State Capitol during Friday’s debate

Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban is the latest in the Midwest. Neighboring Iowa bans abortion at 20 weeks, but the state is still arguing regarding a 6-week ban that was blocked by the Iowa Supreme Court. Kansas bans abortions at 22 weeks, while Colorado has no ban on abortions, regardless of how far along a pregnancy is. The strictest abortion ban nearby is South Dakota’s, which completely bans the procedure.

