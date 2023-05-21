David’s Evening Forecast - Summer-like warmth and dry this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another beautiful Spring day across the area. A cooler start this morning with parts of the metro dipping into the 40s, but warming quickly with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs topped out right around 80 degrees. The light south breeze and low humidity will stick around for the evening with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We’ll start to cool off after sunset, dropping into the mid-60s by 10pm. Not quite as cool tonight, overnight lows should settle into the mid and low 50s for most of the area.

Sunday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday will look a lot like today, perhaps a little extra sunshine. After morning temperatures in the 50s, we will warm quickly into the 70s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the low 80s. A light south breeze will continue to relatively low humidity. Temperatures will likely be a couple degrees warmer than today, but still feeling pretty good for anyone working outside. The quiet conditions will continue right into Monday evening.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Plenty of Summer-like warmth is expected for the rest of the week. Highs in the mid-80s are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, perhaps even in the upper 80s for some on Wednesday. A few more clouds may knock off a couple degrees, but highs still reach the low to mid-80s on Thursday and Friday. The forecast remains largely dry for most of the. We’ll see daily spotty storms in central and western Nebraska, but it is unlikely any of those storms make their way into the eastern part of the state. There is a slight chance a storm or to strays closer to Lincoln or Columbus by Thursday.

Summer-like warmth this week (WOWT)

Slightly better chances for showers and storms arrive by the upcoming weekend. A rather unsettled looking pattern may bring us evening and overnight night storm chances beginning Saturday evening and continuing through Monday night and Tuesday morning. No particular day looks like a washout at this point, but certainly check back in if you have plans for the holiday weekend, and have indoor backup plans ready to go.

Minimal rain chances through Friday (WOWT)

