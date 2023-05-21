We are Local
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin flips to Nebraska

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When the Huskers were recruiting Dylan Raiola this spring, Daniel Kaelin committed to Missouri. The Bellevue West quarterback is the best player in the state at the position and nationally he’s considered a top-25 recruit according to 247 Sports. The type of in-state player Nebraska wants to keep here, but the pursuit of Raiola complicated the situation.

Raiola committed to Georgia on Monday, Tuesday Kaelin to Nebraska was essentially a done deal. He decommited from Missouri and quickly announced Nebraska would be his new college home. Kaelin grew up rooting for the Huskers and now he will see it from the inside. This could help recruiting as well, Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris are two of the top four players in the state in the 2024 class, they both happen to catch balls from Kaelin at Bellevue West.

