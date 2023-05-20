We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Utah police: Man admits to killing wife, visiting in-laws

FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and...
FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, surrendered without incident at the family home in Layton, just north of Salt Lake City, police said.

The bodies of Bailey’s wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36; Becky Stevens, 61; and Donald Stevens, 73; were found inside the house.

Becky Stevens was Anastasia Stevens’ stepmother and Donald Stevens was her father. Becky and Donald Stevens lived in Nevada and were visiting Bailey and Anastasia Stevens, who were living at the home where the bodies were found, police said in a statement.

Motive and cause of death were still being investigated. Three of the family’s dogs also were killed.

Bailey couldn’t be reached for comment and had no attorney listed to comment on his behalf.

Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police: 15-year-old boy shot in the head by vehicle owner after group found breaking into cars
Lillie Bowman
Norris High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Callee, 22-year-old male African elephant, in his habitat at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and...
African elephant departing Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
An Omaha therapist says she's owed over $2,000 in back wages -- and her former employer has...
Omaha physical therapist owed over $2,000 in back pay
Nebraska lawmakers cast their votes on the final reading of LB574, the bill to ban...
Nebraska bill banning gender-affirming care for minors passes

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
6 News spoke with one UNO graduate and the family who celebrated with her, and their unique...
After escape from terror in Iraq as a teenager, Maysaa Kalei earns degree at UNO
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
6 News spoke with one UNO graduate and the family who celebrated with her, and their unique...
UNO honors Iraqi woman's American Dream