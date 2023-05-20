We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 19

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a local boxer heading to a tournament, a police chase and severe weather that included tornadoes
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 19.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. South Omaha boxer makes history in Golden Gloves tournament

The tournament brought out some of the best boxers in America, all eyeing a spot on the USA Olympic Boxing Team.

An Omaha boxer makes history by attending the finals of a tournament

5. Police search in South Omaha’s Mandan Park

Several agencies were searching for a man who fled a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are still searching for the man responsible for leading cops on a chase in South Omaha's Mandan Park Wednesday.

4. Tornados, severe weather pass across eastern Nebraska counties

Burt County Emergency Management reported at least two people, between Lyons and Oakland had sustained injuries.

A Nebraska pig farm was hit by a severe storm on May 12, 2023

3. Tornado seen near Uehling amid severe weather

A tornado was seen near Uehling on May 12, 2023, as eastern Nebraska was hit by storms.

A tornado was seen near Uehling on May 12, 2023

2. Tornado caught on camera near Spalding, Nebraska

Last Friday’s severe weather say several tornadoes in eastern Nebraska.

A tornado near Spalding was caught on camera by a drone

1. 80s tour to headline at new Astro concert venue

An 80s tour is set to headline at La Vista’s new Astro concert venue.

An 80s tour is set to headline at La Vista's new Astro concert venue.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
2. Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Blair High School
3. Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
4. Tornadoes leave destruction across eastern Nebraska
5. 15 Tornadoes Confirmed From Friday’s Storms
6. Severe weather impacts eastern Nebraska counties, destroys pig farm

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending May 12
Top 6 for week ending May 5
Top 6 for week ending April 28
Top 6 for week ending April 21
Top 6 in April 2023
Top 6 in 2022

