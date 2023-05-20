Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 19
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a local boxer heading to a tournament, a police chase and severe weather that included tornadoes
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 19.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. South Omaha boxer makes history in Golden Gloves tournament
The tournament brought out some of the best boxers in America, all eyeing a spot on the USA Olympic Boxing Team.
5. Police search in South Omaha’s Mandan Park
Several agencies were searching for a man who fled a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.
4. Tornados, severe weather pass across eastern Nebraska counties
Burt County Emergency Management reported at least two people, between Lyons and Oakland had sustained injuries.
3. Tornado seen near Uehling amid severe weather
A tornado was seen near Uehling on May 12, 2023, as eastern Nebraska was hit by storms.
2. Tornado caught on camera near Spalding, Nebraska
Last Friday’s severe weather say several tornadoes in eastern Nebraska.
1. 80s tour to headline at new Astro concert venue
An 80s tour is set to headline at La Vista’s new Astro concert venue.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
