Nebraska State Patrol arrests six at State Capitol during Friday’s debate

NSP officials arrested six for trespassing and other charges during legislative debate Friday at the Capitol.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says multiple protestors were arrested during debate on the legislative floor Friday afternoon.

NSP says around 2:40 p.m., multiple observers in the opponent-side balcony began yelling. Two individuals threw objects believed to be paper over the balcony onto the floor, aiming for senators who support the bill.

24-year-old Lucia Salinas of Omaha and 36-year-old Maghie Miller-Jenkins of Lincoln were arrested for obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace.

Another individual, 25-year-old Mar Lee of Lincoln, was arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing after yelling repeatedly and refusing orders to leave the balcony from officers.

According to NSP, Lieutenant Gov. Joe Kelly ordered the balconies be cleared for the remainder of the debate. Not long after, a woman refused to leave the proponent-side balcony. 56-year-old Danna Seevers of Seward was arrested for disobeying a lawful order.

A little more than an hour after the first incident, a trooper saw a person intentionally preventing a Sergeant At Arms from opening a door in the rear of the chamber. After ordering the man to leave the chamber and the capitol, a second trooper helped take him into custody. 40-year-old Benjamin Buras of Lincoln was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest.

As Buras was being taken into custody, NSP says another woman approached, appearing to push past another trooper. The trooper held her back, then she punched them in the chest. 33-year-old Sara Crawford of Lincoln was taken into custody and arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

All six were booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

