Lincoln East, Elkhorn North and Malcolm win baseball state championships

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lincoln East finished off a great day of baseball at Tal Anderson Field with a Class A state championship. The final game of three on campus at UNO went to extra innings where the Spartans won 3-2 in ten innings.

In Class B Elkhorn North beat Norris by throwing a runner out at the plate in the 7th inning, a play that also doubled as the last of the game. Wolves won 2-1, clinching back-to-back state championships for the young school. In Class C Malcolm beat Roncalli Catholic 3-1, the Clippers scored the first three runs and controlled the game late.

