David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning, beautiful afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly and evening frosty morning across the area. Temperatures dipped briefly into the upper 30s around the metro, while parts of northeast Nebraska saw morning lows in the mid-30s. Not quite record setting, but certainly much cooler than is typical for this time of year. Thankfully, the afternoon is looking much warmer. We’ll see sunny skies all day long with light winds and low humidity. Temperatures will jump back into the 60s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. It should be a fantastic day to get outside and enjoy the afternoon warmth.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday morning will be another cool one, at least for May, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. More typical later May warmth is expected by the afternoon as a south breeze returns along with continued sunshine. Temperatures should warm to near 70 by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Winds should generally be under 10mph and we will continue to see low humidity so it should still be a great day to get outdoors.

Temperatures turn a little more summer-like next week. Highs push into the middle 80s for most of the week with a generally dry forecast. Highs could reach the upper 80s by the second half of the week. Spotty storm chances enter the forecast as early as Wednesday, but the more likely rain chances will likely hold off until Friday or Saturday of next week. Baring any increased rain coverage, highs may be close to 90 degrees for the upcoming weekend.

Temperature trends the next 5 days (WOWT)

