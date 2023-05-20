David’s Evening Forecast - Great evening, warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a chilly morning across the area as temperatures dropped to within a few degrees of record lows in many spots. Omaha fell to 39 degrees, just 2 off the record low of 37, while Norfolk drop all the way to 34 degrees, not quite as close to the record low of 29 degrees. Thankfully, things warmed up quickly with lots of afternoon sunshine, low humidity, and light winds. High temperatures pushed into the low to mid-70s for most of the region. Skies will remain clear this evening with fantastic conditions in place. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through sunset, but then will cool quickly back to around 60 by 10pm. It will be a bit on the chilly side again tonight as we drop into the 40s after Midnight.

Saturday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday morning should not be quite as chilly as today, but it will still be cooler than is typical for this time of year with morning lows in the mid-40s. There will be a few more clouds pushing through our skies during the morning hours, but we will still see plenty of sunshine. A light south breeze will combine with the sunshine and dry air to help to warm us up very quickly. Temperatures should jump back into the 70s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs around 80 in the metro. Areas around Lincoln and Columbus will likely see highs in the low to middle 80s.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

More warmth is on the way for most of next week. Highs warm into the middle 80s on Monday, and will stay there through the upcoming weekend. The warmest day at the moment appears to be Wednesday when we have our best shot at warming into the upper 80s. A few more clouds may tone temperatures back down into the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances appear slim for most of the week, with some spotty chances for storms arriving by Friday or the upcoming weekend.

Temperature trend for next week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.