Westside Community School board member dies after battle with cancer

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside Community Schools has announced the death of one of its board members.

In a post on the district’s website, they say Doug Krenzer passed away on Monday, May 15th after a valiant battle against cancer.

They describe Krenzer as someone who worked tirelessly in his role to provide the best education and work environment, and add he exemplified kindness, dedication, and excellence.

His visitation is scheduled for Monday, May 22nd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Both will be held at Countryside Community Church.

