We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two Nebraska Department of Corrections employees injured in assaults

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two staff members at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln were assaulted Thursday.

The first assault occurred when an inmate got into an unapproved area and refused when asked to leave. The inmate punched a staff member in the head, resulting in injuries. Nearby staff quickly restrained and removed the inmate.

While staff were securing the first site, a second inmate struck another staff member in the head and slammed their head against the concrete. The second staff member suffered a concussion and facial injuries. That inmate was also quickly restrained and removed.

Both staff members were taken to a hospital for treatment and were released.

Authorities have begun an investigation. Findings will go to the county attorney for possible charges. NDCS’ disciplinary process will be used, with sanctions applied as warranted.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities from multiple agencies searching for a suspect in south Omaha's Mandan Park area.
Law enforcement still searching for man after chase ends at south Omaha park
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
(File photo)
OPD: Armed person arrested near two Benson schools in north-central Omaha
Neighbors in one section of South Omaha are worried about a homeless camp -- especially its...
South Omaha neighborhood frustrated over homeless encampment
An Omaha therapist says she's owed over $2,000 in back wages -- and her former employer has...
Omaha physical therapist owed over $2,000 in back pay

Latest News

Nebraska State Sen. Mike Moser
Nebraska lawmakers to set final reading for LB574
New data posted by the Social Security Administration shows the 10 most popular baby names in...
Can you guess 2022′s most popular baby names in Nebraska, Iowa?
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan
Debate set to continue on gender-affirming care bill Friday
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is trying again with a petition drive to get legalization on...
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana again files petition initiative