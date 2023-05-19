We are Local
State Track: Jaylen Lloyd wins long jump, Jack Gillogly wins three gold medals

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Future Nebraska receiver Jaylen Lloyd won a second gold medal at the state track meet in the long jump. He covered 23 feet 2¼ inches which was almost a foot longer than the second-place jumper. Jaylen also ran in the 100m but lost by four-hundredths of a second to Creighton Prep’s Jack Gillogly. Gillogly also won gold medals in the 4x100m and the 200m.

Creighton Prep won the boys Class A team title while Papillion-La Vista South won girls. In Class B, Waverly won boys and Norris won girls.

