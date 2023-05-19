We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Smoke moves out and the beautiful weekend moves in

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The smoke will be at its worst early this morning but the air quality will improve greatly as the day goes along as it moves south and out. That will leave us with a very enjoyable end to the week leading to a great weekend.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Overall today will be cooler than average but this little round of cooler air won’t last long. There will be a north breeze that gusts in the 20-30 mph range most of the day to help send that cooler, less humid air our way.

Friday Wind Gusts
Friday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

This all sets the stage for a beautiful and comfortable weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday and climb to near 80 Sunday. The mornings will be chilly though as both days will start in the 40s!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

We’re waiting until the end of next week before we see any more rain chances return to the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

