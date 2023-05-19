We are Local
Juvenile shot in the head, OPD investigating

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting.

Officers were called out to the scene at South 40th Street near Frederick Street just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, the victim is a juvenile. They say he was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.

So far, there are no details on what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

