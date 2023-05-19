We are Local
Omaha man gets Wheaties box signed by Nebraska football legend

Thanks to help from 6 On Your Side, a Husker football fan got his Breakfast of Champions autographed by a champion.
By Mike McKnight
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has an unusual piece of Husker football memorabilia. Thanks to help from 6 On Your Side, it’s even more special today.

After the 1997 national championship win, Wheaties put coach Tom Osborne on the cereal box. Husker fan Tom Holzapfel bought one back then for a keepsake and never opened it.

But the Breakfast of Champions needed the autograph of a champion. 6 News contacted an athletic department official who arranged for Osborne to sign the Wheaties box. Holzapfel thanked the legendary coach with a donation to his Teammates program.

But the special moment for the longtime Husker fan almost didn’t happen. Holzapfel says years ago, a hungry friend grabbed the box out of his kitchen cupboard but was stopped before opening the box.

