Omaha fire crews battle house blaze in west Omaha

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a house fire Thursday evening.

Crews were dispatched to a home near 152nd and Nina Streets at around 5:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were visible on arrival, and a working fire was declared within five minutes.

Crews were able to knock down the flames within about 15 minutes. No one was home at the time and nobody was hurt.

The cause was determined to be an electrical event. Damage is estimated at $62,500.

