Norris High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

A Norris High School teacher was arrested for allegedly developing a relationship with a high school student.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Norris High School teacher was arrested for allegedly developing a relationship with a high school student.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Lillie Bowman was arrested for sexual abuse by a school employee which is a class IIA felony on Friday.

During the investigation, LSO said they learned that Bowman had developed a relationship in March of 2023 with a high school student from Norris that became sexual.

Bowman will be lodged at the Lancaster County Adult Detention Facility.

According to the Norris School District website, Bowman taught 9th and 10th grade English for the High School and was involved with the school trap team.

