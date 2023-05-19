We are Local
Neighbors say they’re worried after Friday morning shooting that injured 15-year-old

A North Omaha neighborhood is shaken up after an overnight shooting Friday morning.
By John Chapman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an early Friday shooting that sent a boy to the hospital.

6 News spoke with a neighbor in the area. Police told her she is lucky to be alive after the shooting.

Officers were called out to the scene at South 40th Street near Vinton Street just after 3:30 a.m. Police say a 15-year-old was shot in the head.

Ellen Beebee’s home sits a few feet away from the scene, the outside of her home peppered by gunfire. The shots woke her up.

“It’s 3:30 this morning, I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,” Beebee said.

One of those pops made its way into Beebee’s home.

“The bullet came through the house here, and then it went through the wall over here in the hallway,” she said. “It went through here, and then came back behind the door, and police found the bullet on the bed.”

Police tell Beebee it’s a good thing she was sleeping in the other room when the gunfire broke out.

“He said if I was in this bed, I wouldn’t be living today. I’d be gone. That’s what the policeman told me.”

Beebee feels sorry for the family of the victim, and she’s still trying to process what happened outside, and what could’ve happened in her own home.

“What kind of bullet comes that hard, comes straight through the house?,” she said. “I don’t know. It’s going crazy. People are going crazy. I don’t know if it’s the violence with the games they play on shoot ‘em up, bang bang or what, I don’t know.”

