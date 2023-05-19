Neighbors concerned after bullet hits home in Omaha shooting that injured teenager

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An update on the shooting that left a teenager injured overnight.

A woman who lives nearby tells 6 News she’s lucky to be alive after bullets landed in her home.

This is just the latest incident in the once-peaceful neighborhood.

“People who live around here say this neighborhood is usually pretty quiet,” said Angelina Lopez. “It was but now it’s getting to the point where it’s a lot of kids running the street at night.”

Lopez says things have started to change in her neighborhood near 40th and Frederick. She noticed the change on her security camera recording last year.

“Back in November there like maybe five, six teenagers walking around like they own the street stealing from my car. They actually broke into my car back in November, stole my stuff.”

Early Friday morning things got more serious in the neighborhood. A teenager was shot on the street. Police believe the teen was one of a group breaking into cars in the area. Police say the group was confronted by a vehicle owner and the teen was shot.

All of this happened close to Lopez’s home. She didn’t think it was real.

“I was sleeping and I thought I was dreaming. It was like crazy I thought I was dreaming. Just got and ran and saw my kids to make sure they’re OK. I looked out my window and there was police and ambulance everywhere.”

Ellen Beebee knew it was real. One of the bullets traveled through her home.

“The bullet came through the house here and then it went through the wall over here in the hallway,” said Beebee. “It wen through here and then came back behind the door and police found the bullet on the bed.”

Police tell Beebee it’s a good thing she was sleeping in the other room when the gunfire broke out.

“He said if I was in this bed I wouldn’t be living today. I’d be gone, that’s what the policeman told me.”

Both women are very concerned about what happened early Friday morning. They’re also concerned about their neighborhood.

At last check, police were still trying to locate the shooting suspect. Anyone in that area who has damage to their vehicle or cameras on their homes are asked to contact Crimestoppers.

