Nebraska state senators emphasize conduct rules ahead of final reading on controversial bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Unicameral is bracing for its final reading and vote on LB574 & AM1658 on Friday.

With 10 days left in the legislative session — and senators working through their lunch hour — LB574′s final round is set to begin no later than 2 p.m. The bill’s debate on Tuesday started earlier than expected, but lasted nearly four hours longer than allowed for final reading as the clock was paused to debate motions on procedure.

Watch Friday’s session

The last push comes three days after a lengthy debate that ended with abortion amendment AM1658. If approved, the bill would take effect as soon as it’s signed by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen because it contains an emergency clause. Once that happens, abortions would be prohibited after 12 weeks from the last period; current Nebraska law allows abortions up to 20 weeks.

In anticipation of further protests, Speaker John Arch made an announcement on the Legislature floor Friday morning that observers in the gallery would be separated: opponents on one side, proponents on the other. Arch said he met with several senators on Thursday, efforting a way to allow for free expression while ensuring everyone’s safety — to come up with a set of recommendations for all in the Legislature to follow.

Friday, several state senators issued a signed memo shortly thereafter advising of those rules, and asking “individuals who seek to verbally express themselves do so in the Capitol Rotunda.”

“These extra parameters have been established with the recognition that LB574 is a significant piece of legislation that evokes deep emotional responses. Internally, appropriate decorum has been stressed for all members and staff. We encourage safe, respectful participation in the legislative process.”

Those in the balcony seats aren’t allowed to be disruptive, or have signs, but have at times yelled out after a vote — as was the case at the conclusion of the vote on LB574 on Tuesday when Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly requested that security escort several members of the public out of the chamber.

Tuesday’s protests in the rotunda, which could be heard in the background during the LB574 second-round debate, sparked discussion on the floor the next day as some senators said the situation made them feel unsafe.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

