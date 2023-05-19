Omaha man sentenced again for lewd conduct

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced this week for the fourth time in Douglas County Court for either lewd conduct or child abuse.

For this most recent case, Alden Zahm, 28, was sentenced to 14 days in jail plus six months probation, along with a $300 fine.

He was arrested in August 2022 after a high school girl described seeing him on several occasions standing inside his apartment with his sliding glass door open, exposing himself. This was at an apartment complex at 120th and Davenport, near Omaha Burke High School.

The girl captured video of his behavior after witnessing the crime on at least three occasions. She and her mother then reported it to Omaha Police.

Court records indicate the girl’s video was not good enough to positively identify a suspect. However, the apartment manager told police that Zahm was the only person who lived at the apartment and that there had been complaints about him before, but no one wanted to call police.

The girl and her mother did.

Zahm was charged with eight counts of committing lewd acts, which are all misdemeanors. He later pleaded guilty to three counts. The other five counts were dropped.

Alden Zahm, 27 (Omaha Police Department)

When Douglas County Court Judge Marcena Hendrix announced the sentence Thursday, it was noted that Zahm was already on probation.

This is where the timeline gets complicated.

Court records indicate Zahm was committing some of his crimes while other crimes were either being investigated or while Zahm was out on bond awaiting trial.

On February 8 this year, while his case from the August 2022 incident was still pending, Zahm was sentenced for child abuse stemming from a January 2021 offense. In that case, two girls said Zahm followed them from their bus stop, exposed himself, and tried to entice them.

Douglas County District Court Judge W. Russell Bowie sentenced him to 12 months probation for the January 2021 incident. Zahm was also ordered to register with the state as a sex offender, which he has done.

The January 2021 incident was still under investigation in July 2021 when Zahm was arrested after two separate incidents of lewd conduct. For those, he was eventually sentenced to a $500 fine and three and four days.

