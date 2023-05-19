Hundreds of pounds of drugs, 11 guns seized during searches in Douglas and Sarpy County

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men were arrested Thursday after several houses were searched by police.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, on Thursday, May 18 at 7 a.m., Bellevue officers, along with the Omaha FBI Drug Task Force, executed five search warrants at homes in Sarpy and Douglas County.

Bellevue Police say during the investigation, officers seized several drugs, including more than 200 pounds of marijuana, more than a pound of cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms. They also seized thousands of THC vape cartridges, edibles and wax.

A total of 11 guns and $70,000 in cash were also allegedly found and seized.

Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges and police say more arrests are anticipated. Further details on the two men arrested or where the homes involved are located were not immediately available.

