We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Hundreds of pounds of drugs, 11 guns seized during searches in Douglas and Sarpy County

Bellevue Police say on May 18, 2023, law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at...
Bellevue Police say on May 18, 2023, law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at houses in Sarpy and Douglas County, recovering more than 200 pounds of marijuana, as well as other drugs and firearms(Bellevue Police Department)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men were arrested Thursday after several houses were searched by police.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, on Thursday, May 18 at 7 a.m., Bellevue officers, along with the Omaha FBI Drug Task Force, executed five search warrants at homes in Sarpy and Douglas County.

Bellevue Police say during the investigation, officers seized several drugs, including more than 200 pounds of marijuana, more than a pound of cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms. They also seized thousands of THC vape cartridges, edibles and wax.

A total of 11 guns and $70,000 in cash were also allegedly found and seized.

Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges and police say more arrests are anticipated. Further details on the two men arrested or where the homes involved are located were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police: 15-year-old boy shot in the head by vehicle owner after group found breaking into cars
Callee, 22-year-old male African elephant, in his habitat at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and...
African elephant departing Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
An Omaha therapist says she's owed over $2,000 in back wages -- and her former employer has...
Omaha physical therapist owed over $2,000 in back pay
One killed in motorcycle crash near Waterloo
Omaha Public Schools is working to address staff shortages ahead of next school year.
Omaha Public Schools addressing staffing shortages ahead of 2023-2024 school year

Latest News

Nebraska State Capitol building in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska state senators emphasize public conduct rules ahead of final reading on controversial bill
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
Rusty's Midday Update
File image
Bellevue murderer sentenced to life dies while incarcerated