Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More smoke and cooler temperatures Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest cold front has moved through bringing a shift in the winds... the N wind will pull more smoke in from fires burning in Canada through the night. Air quality will be ‘Unhealthy’ N of the Metro and in the ‘Sensitive Groups’ category for the Metro and S. We may see the Unhealthy designation spread as the N wind continues Friday.

Smoke (wowt)

This front has also sparked a line of showers and storms which have generally stayed S of the Metro... these clear out tonight making way for sunshine, but smoky skies, Friday. Highs will stay cool in the mid 60s.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Warmer weather is here for the weekend and with a shift in the winds from the S by Saturday afternoon we should begin to see improvements in air quality.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.