Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly start to Saturday ahead of a warming trend

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday has been cool and breezy... Warmer weather is here for the weekend and with a shift in the winds from the S by Saturday afternoon!

Before the winds shift we have a chilly start to get through in the morning... we’ll drop to 42 in the Metro around 6AM with a slow warm up. By the afternoon we’ll hit a high of 72 in Omaha.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)
Wind Saturday
Wind Saturday(wowt)

Sunday is warmer and mostly sunny with a high of 82.

The warming trend keeps on going! We’ll enjoy low humidity as we climb through the 80s. By Thursday humidity climbs and it’ll feel muggy as rain chances move back in. Storms and showers are possible Thursday through Saturday.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

