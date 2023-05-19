Driver recovering after Thursday evening crash in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a driver was seriously injured during a crash Thursday night.

Medics were called to Interstate 680 and Blondo Street at 6:13 p.m. The investigation found where a southbound Kia SUV veered from the far right lane and struck the Blondo Street bridge support.

The driver, a 56-year-old male, was transported to the hospital with serious chest injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

