Driver recovering after Thursday evening crash in northwest Omaha

Omaha Police are still looking into an injury crash that shut down lanes I-680 for a short time Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a driver was seriously injured during a crash Thursday night.

Medics were called to Interstate 680 and Blondo Street at 6:13 p.m. The investigation found where a southbound Kia SUV veered from the far right lane and struck the Blondo Street bridge support.

The driver, a 56-year-old male, was transported to the hospital with serious chest injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

