We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs to host USA Badminton championships

USA Badminton
USA Badminton(USA Badminton)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs was chosen to host a badminton championship this summer.

USA Badminton announced Friday that the 2023 Yonex U.S. Open Badminton Championships are heading to Council Bluffs in July. Founded in 1937, USA BAdminton is the recognized national governing body for the sport of badminton in the United States.

The championship will be held July 11-16 at the Mid-America Center.

According to USA Badminton, the U.S. Open is a Super 300 level tournament in the Badminton World Federation Tour. The tour is a circuit of 27 tournaments across the world.

USA Badminton is partnering with the Omaha Sports Commission and Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau to host the championships.

“We are thrilled to host this international competition, adding to our area’s rich history with the sport of badminton,” said Lindsay Brown, the Executive Director and President of the Omaha Sports Commission. “OSC and the Council Bluffs CVB are excited to welcome athletes from all over the world, showing them what Council Bluffs and our metropolitan has to offer.”

This year is the 58th edition of the championships and marks the return of the U.S. Open after a three-year hiatus.

“We are delighted to bring the U.S. Open back to our competition schedule this year, since it allows our athletes to compete at the highest level while enjoying the advantage of competing at home,” said Linda French, the CEO of USA Badminton. “We anticipate a high level of competition in Council Bluffs because we’ve already had significant interest from many of the world’s top athletes.”

More details on registration for the event will be available at a later time. Tickets will be available at the area box office or from Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police: 15-year-old boy shot in the head by vehicle owner after group found breaking into cars
Callee, 22-year-old male African elephant, in his habitat at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and...
African elephant departing Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
An Omaha therapist says she's owed over $2,000 in back wages -- and her former employer has...
Omaha physical therapist owed over $2,000 in back pay
One killed in motorcycle crash near Waterloo
Omaha Public Schools is working to address staff shortages ahead of next school year.
Omaha Public Schools addressing staffing shortages ahead of 2023-2024 school year

Latest News

Westside's Jaylen Lloyd
State Track: Jaylen Lloyd wins long jump, Jack Gillogly wins three gold medals
Thanks to help from 6 On Your Side, a Husker football fan got his Breakfast of Champions...
Husker football fan gets Wheaties box signed by Coach Tom Osborne
London De Fini
Athlete of the Week: Gretna’s London De Fini
Grand Island baseball
Baseball’s state championships are set after a packed Wednesday of games