Smoke from Canadian wildfires could impact Omaha’s air quality through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wildfires across western Canada have been sending large plumes of smoke to our north over the past week.

With a cold front moving through our area Thursday afternoon and winds switching to the northwest, we will see more of that smoke getting pulled into our area.

Colder air sinks; thus, the colder air behind the front will bring the smoke further down toward ground level.

This means that air quality will drop this evening with the smoke likely staying with us well into our Friday.

Air Quality Category Explanation (WOWT)

It could get low enough to get into unhealthy territory for everyone, as it has in places like Sioux Falls and Sioux City early Thursday.

You will want to plan any outdoor activities with caution, especially if you have heart or lung conditions; you may consider postponing them until the smoke thins out and leaves our area late Saturday into Sunday.

In addition, the visibility will be reduced with the smoke in place.

