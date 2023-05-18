Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold front brings a chance for spotty storms
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll get a nice morning and a warm afternoon before a cold front brings a chance of rain and storms to the area later today
A cold front dropping in from the north this afternoon will give us the chance of a few spotty showers and storms along it after 3pm
Unfortunately any rain and storms will be spotty so consider yourself lucky if you get a downpour. Many of us will end up dry. This is just one model showing just how spotty the accumulating rain will be.
Overnight some cooler air will move in as the showers move out. Also, some wildfire smoke is expected to move in behind the front and could reduce air quality quite a bit by early Friday morning. Don’t be surprised if it looks hazy tonight and early Friday.
Friday will be cool but rather comfortable but the weekend will be warmer. Highs in the 70s and 80s are likely over a very comfortable weekend.
