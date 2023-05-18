We are Local
Polk man sentenced for threat to Lincoln drag show

Nicewonder is accused of terroristic threats in Lancaster County.
Nicewonder is accused of terroristic threats in Lancaster County.(Lancaster county detention center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Polk man has learned his fate in connection to a threat to an LGBTQ event in Lincoln.

Michael Nicewonder was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court to 18 months with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services along with 18 months of post supervised release. He will get 159 days of credit for time served.

Nicewonder pleaded no contest to terroristic threats. Court records show he’s accused of sending a bomb threat to organizers of a drag show pageant in May 2022 at Das Haus in Lincoln.

A Facebook message saying “FYI: There is a planted bomb in the club there” was sent to one of the organizers. Another message read, “Lincoln PRIDE will be burned down. That community better watch out the weekend. The whole festival will die.” Court records indicate that Nicewonder sent the message after being denied entry into the pageant because he is a registered sex offender.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue searched the venue, but found no explosive device.

Another Facebook message directed at the Kearney PFLAG group read in part, “This group is a laugh. You’ve shunned away a man, a drag queen, from the community for being labeled as a sex offender....this community will be burned if you cannot accept all, including your own.”

A court affidavit also indicates that Nicewonder made a threat against the Hastings PRIDE parade which was held June 10, 2022.

