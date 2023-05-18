We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

One killed in motorcycle crash near Waterloo

(wtvg)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

According to a release, deputies were called out to the area of River Road Drive and West Dodge Road near Waterloo just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found Robert Hanusek, of Waterloo, unconscious next to his motorcycle.

CPR was performed by deputies until medics arrived. Hanusek was taken to the Bergan Mercy Medical Center, where he died.

The sheriff’s office says speed is being investigated as a contributing factor.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities from multiple agencies searching for a suspect in south Omaha's Mandan Park area.
Law enforcement searching for man after chase ends at south Omaha park
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
(File photo)
OPD: Armed person arrested near two Benson schools in north-central Omaha
Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
Valley grandparents warning of drained gift debit cards

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
An Omaha therapist says she's owed over $2,000 in back wages -- and her former employer has...
Omaha physical therapist owed over $2,000 in back pay
Omaha Public Schools is working to address staff shortages ahead of next school year.
Omaha Public Schools addressing staffing shortages ahead of 2023-2024 school year
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting incident in northwest Omaha.
BREAKING: Omaha Police investigating cutting incident in northwest Omaha