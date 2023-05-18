One killed in motorcycle crash near Waterloo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

According to a release, deputies were called out to the area of River Road Drive and West Dodge Road near Waterloo just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found Robert Hanusek, of Waterloo, unconscious next to his motorcycle.

CPR was performed by deputies until medics arrived. Hanusek was taken to the Bergan Mercy Medical Center, where he died.

The sheriff’s office says speed is being investigated as a contributing factor.

