Omaha Police investigating cutting that left one injured
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that left one male injured Wednesday night.
Officers were dispatched to a home near 96th Avenue and Sprague Street just before 8 p.m.
OPD tells 6 News the victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
