Omaha Police investigating cutting that left one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that left one male injured Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a home near 96th Avenue and Sprague Street just before 8 p.m.

OPD tells 6 News the victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.