We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigating cutting that left one injured

(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN / MGN MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that left one male injured Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a home near 96th Avenue and Sprague Street just before 8 p.m.

OPD tells 6 News the victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE
Omaha woman sentenced to probation for child neglect resulting in death arrested again
Bellevue Police: Burglary suspect dies after medical emergency

Latest News

Nebraska lawmakers are once again considering ending the practice of home equity theft as part...
Nebraska lawmakers to take up “home equity theft” as part of tax credit package
The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday...
Pilot killed in plane crash in north central Nebraska
Nebraska lawmakers are once again considering ending the practice of home equity theft as part...
Nebraska lawmakers again taking up home equity theft
Douglas County leaders are again pushing for solutions for long-term mental health care in the...
Douglas County commissioners deciding what's next for mental health care