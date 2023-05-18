Council Bluffs fire crews battle detached garage blaze

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs fire crews battled a blaze that left two garages severely damaged early Thursday.

CBFD tells 6 News the call initially came out for an open burn at about 1:45 a.m. at Portland and Apache Streets, near Lake Manawa. Crews arrived and found the fire had spread between two properties to a detached garage at one home and an attached garage in another.

Both garages were severely damaged. The home with the attached garage has some additional smoke damage. Both houses were occupied at the time; thankfully, no one was hurt.

The cause is still being investigated.

