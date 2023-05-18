We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs fire crews battle detached garage blaze

Council Bluffs fire crews battled a blaze that severely damaged two garages early Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs fire crews battled a blaze that left two garages severely damaged early Thursday.

CBFD tells 6 News the call initially came out for an open burn at about 1:45 a.m. at Portland and Apache Streets, near Lake Manawa. Crews arrived and found the fire had spread between two properties to a detached garage at one home and an attached garage in another.

Both garages were severely damaged. The home with the attached garage has some additional smoke damage. Both houses were occupied at the time; thankfully, no one was hurt.

The cause is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities from multiple agencies searching for a suspect in south Omaha's Mandan Park area.
Law enforcement searching for man after chase ends at south Omaha park
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
(File photo)
OPD: Armed person arrested near two Benson schools in north-central Omaha
Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
Neighbors in one section of South Omaha are worried about a homeless camp -- especially its...
South Omaha neighborhood frustrated over homeless encampment

Latest News

Charles Drew Health Center in Omaha reduces staff
Spotty showers with thunder this evening with smoke increasing behind the front into Friday
Callee, 22-year-old male African elephant, in his habitat at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and...
African elephant departing Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
Hazy skies over Columbus May 18, 2023, as air quality concerns persist.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires could impact Omaha’s air quality through the weekend