Can you guess 2022′s most popular baby names in Nebraska, Iowa?

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Oliver and Olivia, meet Charlotte.

Oliver and Charlotte are the top baby names on Nebraska birth certificates filed last year, according to the Social Security Administration. Both of those names were third on their respective lists for all of the U.S. Oliver and Olivia — the most popular girl name in the U.S. in 2022 — were at the top of Iowa’s list for 2022, with Charlotte coming in at No. 2.

Rounding out the list of top 2022 boy names in Nebraska were Henry, Liam, Theodore, and James; in Iowa, it was Liam, Theodore, Henry, and William. Liam also ranked No. 1 in the national list; James, No. 4. William, Henry, and Theodore also ranked in the Top 10.

For girls, the list filled out with Olivia, Emma, Harper, and Evelyn in Nebraska. Iowa’s Top 5 most popular girl names also included Ava, Amelia, and Emma, all of which appear in the U.S. Top 10 as well.

Harper was bumped from the national Top 10 last year by Luna, a newcomer that didn’t appear in the Top 25 for either Nebraska or Iowa.

Top 25 names in Nebraska & Iowa

Top 25 baby names in Nebraska in 2022 (WOWT via the Social Security Administration)

Top 25 baby names in Iowa in 2022 (WOWT via the Social Security Administration)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

