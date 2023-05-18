Boy, 13, shot & wounded in Omaha overnight
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a 13-year-old boy showed up at a hospital early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound.
Officers responded to the area of 35th and Redick Ave. at 2 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired via ShotSpotter technology.
While there, they learned the victim was on his way to a hospital.
Officers determined that an unknown person shot the victim during a party. The wound was not considered life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 tips mobile app or by going to the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.
