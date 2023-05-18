Baseball’s state championships are set after a packed Wednesday of games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In Class A Millard West will defend its title against Lincon East. The Wildcats came into the day with two opportunities to beat Grand Island at Tal Anderson Field, and it took two games to do it. The Islanders fought off elimination in the first game winning 7-5, Millard West won the second 5-1. The Spartans beat Elkhorn South in their one and only game 3-2.

Grand Island fights off elimination beating Millard West 7-5, that means these two teams will play a winner take all up next with a spot in the championship on the line #nebpreps @WOWT6News @GISHbaseball @GishActivities pic.twitter.com/MbU9x3uUNO — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) May 17, 2023

In Class B Elkhorn North will meet Norris. The Titans had two opportunities to beat the Skyhawks and that’s what it took. The Titans lost the first game 4-2, but won the second 11-2. They will play Elkhorn North, the Wolves advanced with a 3-2 win against Gross Catholic. In Class C, Platteview lost to Malcolm 7-6. The Clippers have not lost a game in this state tournament. They will meet Roncalli Catholic, the Crimson Pride needed two games to beat Wayne. In the first game, Roncalli lost 4-2 before winning in the second 5-4.

All three classes will play winner-take-all-state championship games Friday at Tal Anderson Field. Class C starts at 1 p.m., Class B at 4 p.m. and Class A at 7 p.m.

