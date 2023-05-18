Athlete of the Week: Gretna’s London De Fini
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 21 games this season Gretna only gave up five goals and London De Fini who to moved to left-back this season played a big part in the Dragons’ defensive success. She’s also dangerous on the other side of the field, scoring two goals in three games during the state tournament.
Gretna won a third consecutive state championship, London’s class, the juniors are three for three. The team has also won a very impressive 45 straight games.
