Skutt wins fourth straight state championship, Creighton Prep downs defending champs for state title

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the seeding, both the boys Class A and Class B soccer state championships were upsets, although when looking at the history of the two programs taking home the hardware, they hardly seem like underdogs. Three-time defending champs Skutt Catholic notched their fourth straight boys Class B state title taking down undefeated Bennington, 3-1. In the Class A match, Creighton Prep downed top-seeded Gretna, 2-1, to give the Junior Jays their 10th state championship in program history.

