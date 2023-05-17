Skutt wins fourth straight state championship, Creighton Prep downs defending champs for state title

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the seeding, both the boys Class A and Class B soccer state championships were upsets, although when looking at the history of the two programs taking home the hardware, they hardly seem like underdogs. Three-time defending champs Skutt Catholic notched their fourth straight boys Class B state title taking down undefeated Bennington, 3-1. In the Class A match, Creighton Prep downed top-seeded Gretna, 2-1, to give the Junior Jays their 10th state championship in program history.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.