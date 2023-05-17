We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha softball making first NCAA Tournament

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30
By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Mavericks punched their tickets to their first-ever NCAA Tournament Sunday, after downing South Dakota State, 1-0, making Omaha Summit League champions for the first time in program history. After a long weekend in Brookings, SD, the Mavs are headed to the deep South where they’ll make their NCAA Tournament debut against Louisiana Friday at 2 p.m. in the Baton Rouge Regional.

”We’re gritty,” said Omaha ace Kamryn Meyer Tuesday afternoon. “Some people might not like to use that word, but I think having that dog mentality is just really important. We’re going to go out for every single pitch, every single at-bat, and just play our game and play for each other.”

“I just think they’re a good team, right? They’ve developed into a really good team,” said head coach Mike Heard. “Our pitching obviously can keep us in games. Our defense has been really good all year. And the last six, eight weeks our offense has really started doing some good things. So I just think they’re a good enough team that they can go down there and compete.”

Omaha had one final practice at Connie Claussen Field Tuesday before leaving for Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Blair murder suspect turns self in
Council Bluffs Police were involved in a standoff at a Mega Saver gas station on Monday, May...
Wanted man arrested at Council Bluffs gas station following standoff
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE

Latest News

Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Skutt beats Norris in Class B state championship
THREE-PEAT: Skutt and Gretna girls soccer win third consecutive state title
People participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska in May 2022
Special Olympics Nebraska to host Summer Games, Opening Ceremonies this week
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament