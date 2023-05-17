Omaha softball making first NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Mavericks punched their tickets to their first-ever NCAA Tournament Sunday, after downing South Dakota State, 1-0, making Omaha Summit League champions for the first time in program history. After a long weekend in Brookings, SD, the Mavs are headed to the deep South where they’ll make their NCAA Tournament debut against Louisiana Friday at 2 p.m. in the Baton Rouge Regional.

”We’re gritty,” said Omaha ace Kamryn Meyer Tuesday afternoon. “Some people might not like to use that word, but I think having that dog mentality is just really important. We’re going to go out for every single pitch, every single at-bat, and just play our game and play for each other.”

“I just think they’re a good team, right? They’ve developed into a really good team,” said head coach Mike Heard. “Our pitching obviously can keep us in games. Our defense has been really good all year. And the last six, eight weeks our offense has really started doing some good things. So I just think they’re a good enough team that they can go down there and compete.”

Omaha had one final practice at Connie Claussen Field Tuesday before leaving for Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.