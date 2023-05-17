Omaha Everyday: Northwest Omaha Festival

We are Local
Northwest Omaha Festival

By Bianca Hoops
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - June 3rd is the time to celebrate the Northwest Omaha Festival at Cross Key Village Park from 10:30am- 3:00pm! Come support the community and local businesses of Northwest Omaha with food trucks, games, and music all sponsored by New St. John. Deborah McNear and Jennifer McNear talk with Dave Webber about how this a great opportunity to have more visitors and bond the people’s neighborhoods/friendships. Learn more about it in this interview!

Northwest Omaha Festival on Saturday 6/3/23

Cross Key Village Park - 2222 Papillion Parkway

10:30am - 3pm

