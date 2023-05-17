We are Local
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Kayla Unbehaun was in her mother's custody at the time of her disappearance in 2017.
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – A 9-year-old girl who went missing for six years before being found in North Carolina last week thanks to a Netflix show was reunited with her father.

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15 years old, was in the care of her mother, Heather Unbehaun, when she went missing in July 2017.

Kayla was last seen at a Fourth of July parade in Wheaton, Illinois, according to a GoFundMe account made shortly after her disappearance.

Kayla was discovered as missing when her father, Ryan Iserka, went to pick her up from her mother. Iserka reportedly had full custody of Kayla at the time while Unbehaun only had visitation rights.

According to officials, Unbehaun was arrested Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, on a fugitive charge.

According to investigators, a store manager at Plato’s Closet said she recognized Kayla there from watching an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix and called police.

Kayla was kept in care of the North Carolina Division of Social Services before being reunited with her father this week.

