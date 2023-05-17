Lots of sunshine throughout our Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unlike Tuesday, which turned into a nice day after a bit of a cloudy start, we will have sunshine throughout our Wednesday.

After starting in the 50s, our temps climb up into the low 80s by the afternoon.

Winds will be light and humidity levels will be fairly low.

Overall, there is a lot to like about the day!

Overnight some clouds will start to build in ahead of our next system.

This will bring a low level chance for a spotty shower in the morning hours.

The better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms comes late in the afternoon and into the evening, though.

Severe risks are quite low with a lack of available energy out of this system.

Still, there could be some brief downpours and lightning possible, which you will want to be aware of us if you have outdoor plans.

Those thundershowers wrap up Thursday night with drier and cooler weather for Friday.

We top out in the upper 60s that day with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour out of the northwest.

That wind could pull some wildfire smoke into our area from fires in Canada, which is something we will be watching over the coming days.

The weekend looks quite pleasant with highs in the low 70s Saturday and near 80 Sunday, with both days looking dry.

Temperatures warm some next week with a few isolated storms possible by the middle of the week.

