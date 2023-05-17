Law enforcement searching for man after chase ends at south Omaha park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several agencies are at the scene of a police search in south Omaha.

They are pursuing a man who fled Wednesday afternoon into the woods at Mandan Park, leaving his passenger — a minor — behind in the vehicle. Police told 6 News she would not be charged but that the man they were chasing had fired two gunshots Tuesday night before fleeing from authorities.

While police haven’t yet blocked off traffic in the area, drivers are advised to stay away from the area along 13th Street just north of the line separating Omaha and Bellevue at Harrison Street as there has been a lot of police activity observed there.

Officers from Omaha, Bellevue, and Council Bluffs police departments were at the scene as well as personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service, county sheriff’s office, and the Metro Fugitive Task Force.

