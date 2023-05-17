We are Local
Hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ to play at Omaha’s CHI Health Center

Ruby da Cherry, left, and Scrim of Suicideboys perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival...
Ruby da Cherry, left, and Scrim of Suicideboys perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Zane Culjat
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A New Orleans-based hip-hop duo has announced a tour stop in Omaha this fall.

$uicideboy$ will perform at CHI Health Center on Saturday, September 30, as part of their annual Grey Day Tour. Opening acts will include Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez.

Ticket pre-sales will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. Sales will open to the general public Friday morning at 10 a.m.

