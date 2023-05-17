We are Local
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: Collection of stolen guns recovered

(MGN)
By Mike McKnight
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large collection of stolen guns has been recovered and the alleged thieves put behind bars.

6 News obtained pictures of 13 firearms taken in a series of burglaries from one Douglas County home. Sheriff’s investigators worked the case for a month before serving search warrants leading to the recovery of the guns.

Several stolen firearms were recovered by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office May 16, 2023.
Several stolen firearms were recovered by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office May 16, 2023.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also arrested two suspects in connection with the burglaries, identified as 27-year-old Erin Harwood and 24-year-old Justin Nejdl.

Erin Harwood, 27, and Justin Nejdl, 24
Erin Harwood, 27, and Justin Nejdl, 24(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation isn’t over -- a Porsche 911 and Dodge Ram truck are missing from the victim’s home -- but investigators have information that one of the suspects allegedly had the vehicles towed, which could aid in relocating them.

Since early April, Douglas County sheriff’s investigators have recovered 20 guns as part of several ongoing investigations.

