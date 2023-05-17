We are Local
Crime Stoppers: Man steals keys that homeowner forgot in front door

By Laura Halm
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was caught on security cameras stealing keys that were forgotten by the homeowner in their front door.

It happened May 8th at a house near S. 33rd and A Streets.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the victim forgot his keys in the front door of his house when he arrived home.

On his surveillance system, the suspect was captured coming onto his porch, looking around, then taking the keys from the door, LPD explained.

A man was caught on security cameras stealing keys that were forgotten by the homeowner in their front door.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Investigators said the suspect was wearing cargo pants, a vest and was carrying some kind of stick-like objects with him.

Tips can be submitted to Lincoln Crime Stoppers anonymously online or by calling (402) 475-3600.

