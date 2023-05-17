OPD: Armed person arrested near two Benson schools in north-central Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old was arrested after several officers responded to a situation near Benson High School, which is located on the same property as Monroe Middle School.

Artayvion Whitcomb, 18, was booked on possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and resisting arrest.

According to Omaha Police, the OPD Gang Unit happened to be in the area at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday when they encountered a man who they believed they recognized as someone previously arrested on a firearm possession charge. Since there were schools nearby, the officers decided to investigate and initiated a police stop.

Artayvion Whitcomb (Omaha Police Department)

They reportedly found a firearm in his possession Tuesday, and took him into custody. Whitcomb was booked into Douglas County Corrections.

The schools were never placed in lockdown or lockout status, OPD told 6 News. The incident was resolved quickly.

